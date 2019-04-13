Best Drunk Food

Let this cramped little shop in the heart of Dinkytown be your last stop after a drunken late-night adventure. They know just what you need, and that’s a single gigantic, over-the-top slice. Macaroni and cheese pizza? That’s your three favorite things right now. A slice with cajun chicken and mashed potatoes affectionately called the Southern Gentleman? You didn’t know you needed it until you realized it exists. Chicken, broccoli, and Alfredo sauce? Why not—you’re in a very free frame of mind. After you grab your cheesy savior, hunker down on one of the barstools and watch the parade of people bathed in neon outside, as you sleepily munch with the detached, zoned-out comfort of a kid staring at an aquarium.