Best Fries

Nobody else is going to knock French fries out of the park quite like a French brasserie. For more than 10 years, Meritage has delighted guests with crispy golden frites and buttery Bearnaise dipping sauce. Is there a more refined place to plop down in front of a paper cone overflowing with fried potatoes? We can’t think of one. And why waste time thinking, when Meritage is at the ready with the swipe-crunch-squish of a French fry done exactly right?

Readers’ Choice: Red Cow