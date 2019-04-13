Few restaurants have the steady magnetism and transportive power of two-year-old Martina in southwest Minneapolis. At night, the lush greenery, moody lighting, and bustling energy will make you feel as though you stepped off the streets of Buenos Aires into a sleek after-hours bar; on Sunday morning, the space is a bright and airy atrium for a convivial brunch. Scene-setting is only the first clue that this Linden Hills star is something special. The cocktails are works of art in composition and presentation. The Italian-Argentinian menu is filled with gems, from grilled meats and seafood to luscious pastas to deeply satisfying empanadas. The tables are packed and the servers are skilled and friendly. Helmed by Daniel Del Prado, the best chef in the Twin Cities, Martina is the best restaurant in Minneapolis.

