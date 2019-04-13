Best Chocolate

The flourish of gold leaf on Mademoiselle Miel’s artisan bon bons serves as the first hint that this is anything but an ordinary piece of chocolate. Crafted with single-origin chocolate and filled with honey sourced from St. Paul rooftop hives tended by chocolatier Susan Brown, each bite is an affordable taste of luxury. Other offerings include chocolate bars sweetened with maple sugar and honey hot cocoa bombs—simply stir into warm dairy or plant-based milk for a memorable mug of molten chocolate.