Best Martini

You can taste history in each and every martini served in the Lobby Bar of the venerable Saint Paul Hotel. These bartenders have mixed up thousands in their time, serving them to VIPs in politics, arts, sports, and high-society circles. But no matter your own social status, this is a welcome place for discerning drinkers who want a proper martini done right—a martini imbued with the lingering sting of hard liquor and a hint of upper-class aspirations. Even if you can’t afford a stay in this stately landmark or a meal in the posh restaurant, you can get a taste of the good life at the bar.