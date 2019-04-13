Best Sushi

The rolls at Kyatchi are an elegant exercise in simplicity, allowing the richly flavored rice and delicate fish to take center stage. In addition to rolls, nigiri, and sashimi, the menu features something that’s far less common to the Twin-Cities: oshizushi, or pressed sushi. (Try the salmon with lemon and tobiko.) There’s even a nice range of vegetable-based rolls, including one made with pickled Japanese plum and another featuring house-made marinated calabash gourd, and you can swing by at happy hour for the budget-friendly chef’s choice sushi combo. Also deserving of a shout-out? Every bite of seafood is sustainable, based on guidelines from watchdog organizations.

