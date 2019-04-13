Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Reflecting a cuisine known for its blend of cultures and influences, the menu of Afghani fare at Khyber Pass Café feels like the best of all possible worlds. Meat lovers can feast on lamb kebabs and spiced meatballs; for vegetarians, there’s a sizable selection of vegetable and legume-based dishes. Whatever the entree, be sure to order a chutney on the side—made with fruits, nuts, herbs, and vegetables, they add an additional layer of flavor to each dish. Can’t pick just one? Start with the chutney sampler, and use the pieces of pillow-soft bread to soak up every last drop.