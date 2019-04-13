Best Restaurant to Take Out-Of-Towners

Let’s be real: Your guests are familiar with pizza and ribs and doughnuts. You know what they haven’t experienced before? A towering glass grow chamber full of mushrooms that’s emitting an otherworldly purple glow. This is the scene at Keg and Case’s wild foods grocer, Forest to Fork, one of the two dozen-ish restaurants and shops ensuring this food hall’s got something for everyone. Want a beer? Pop by Clutch Brewing Co. A cup of coffee? There’s Five Watt. A croissant? Get to Rose Street Patisserie. And if they do crave a pizza/rib/doughnut, you can go to MN Slice/Revival Smoked Meats/Bogart’s. It’s a tour of some of the Twin Cities’ best eats, and it’s a win/win/win.