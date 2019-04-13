Best Brunch

“Now wait just a tick,” you’re saying to yourself. “A North Loop sushi restaurant? That’s the best place to get brunch right now?” Sure is! On Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 ’til 2, this sushi and sake bar serves up a small but unmissable selection of sandos, savory pancakes, and rice bowls. The Yaki Niku Donburi tempts you to eat sautéed ribeye and rice at 10:30 a.m.; Wagyu beef and sweet cabbage pancakes make a similar plea. But is that what you really want, when the Tori Katsu brunch sandwich is fried-chicken bliss on toasted yet squishy Japanese bread? Bring your friends; steal a bite of everything.

