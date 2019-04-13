Best Suburban Brewery

Junkyard may be three and a half hours from the Twin Cities, but the folks at this Moorhead hype factory have positioned it as an unmissable part of the Minneapolis-St. Paul brewing scene. They’ve tantalized city-dwelling beer fans by publicizing their liquor store drops, leading hop-motivated hunters to track their every move in hopes of getting a fresh crowler of King Size peanut butter stout or one of their decadent Shake-O-Matic milkshake IPAs. This year, they teamed up with Modist Brewing for a two-part stout series, teasing Minneapolitans with the delectable genius strokes they’re missing while co-owners Dan and Aaron Juhnke ply their magic faraway on the North Dakota border.