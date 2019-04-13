Best Bartender

Knowledgeable, professional, and patient. That’s Jonathan Janssen. At Gori Gori Peku, Kado no Mise’s upstairs whiskey bar, Janssen answered enough of our questions about Japanese spirits that he should be awarded some kind of medal. And the drinks there—whether neat, on the rocks, or mixed—were always artfully crafted and elegantly delivered. Though he’s since moved on, bringing his A-game to Golden Valley’s new-ish hotspot Lat14, we’d be remiss not to recognize the time he spent making Gori Gori Peku a North Loop icon worth seeking out.