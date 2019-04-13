Best Restaurant in the 'Burbs

If you need a reason to make the trek to Burnsville, let it be the miraculous syrup concocted at Jensen’s Cafe. This place offers lunch and dinner, but breakfast is where it really shines—and speaking of shine, nothing else does quite like the caramel-colored sheen radiating from Jensen’s thick, gooey butter maple syrup. If a Werther’s candy could be turned into a velvety sauce, you’d have something similar. Stick around for the Swedish pancakes, the lingonberry jam, the apple cinnamon bread, the gut-busting portions, and the sleepy, Sunday-morning feel of sunlight through a kitchen window.

