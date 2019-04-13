Best Restaurant in St. Paul

Don’t deny your nose when you walk into Keg & Case and smell that cozy campfire scent… instead, follow it as it leads you to In Bloom’s comforting corner. Park it at the gorgeous stone counter and bask in the warm glow of the hearth, from which all bites emerge shrouded in a kiss of smoke after being cooked over an open flame. This is a dinner-and-a-show experience, where you’ll see staff artfully plating apps like the salty, explosively flavored “Roasted Things” veggie snack and hefting around hunks of locally sourced venison. Enjoy wine from the extensive (and rapidly growing) global collection, or sip a classic cocktail with your meal. And while you’re welcome to sleep in, you shouldn’t sleep on their brunch, when you’ll indulge in one of the pillowy Dutch Baby pancakes—served piping hot in its own personal cast iron pan.

