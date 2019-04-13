Best Italian Restaurant

Open just eight months, Hyacinth has already made a name for itself among the mosaic of Italian food in the Twin Cities. Its cozy size creates intimacy between diners and staff, allowing your shoulders to settle and for you to maybe even ask your neighbor what they ordered because it looks. so. good. Pasta here is truly al dente, snapping back at you a little, demanding attention to its texture and flavors. And the menu changes up pretty regularly, so you always have a reason to go back and treat yourself to a new appetizer or the new cocktail they’re mixing up.

