Best Gluten-Free Menu

The best gluten-free restaurants are the ones that don’t make a big deal out of being gluten-free. Food truck-turned-Kingfield mainstay Hola Arepa has never really marketed itself as being friendly to sufferers of Celiac or sensitivities, but every one of their corn-cake sandwiches is gluten-free and stuffed with South American meats that’ll make you forget you ever had a dietary restriction to begin with. And you can take it beyond arepas: Have free reign on Hola’s selection of cachapas, empanadas, and tostadas without a second thought to the gastrointestinal reckoning.