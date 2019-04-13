Best Sandwich

Yeah, we know, Hi-Lo is the big savory doughnut restaurant. But hear us out: Forget the Hi Tops, order the chicken sandwich. You’ll be rewarded with one of the most magnificently fried cuts of poultry in the Twin Cities, served hot, but not bubbling with grease. Hi-Lo does it simple, slotting that crunchy little bird breast between a pillowy brioche bun with some neon-green pickles. But where lesser sandwich lords would plop a ladle full of standard-issue mayo salad on top, Hi-Lo raises the ante with apple bacon coleslaw, elevating this chicken sandwich to the realm of the gods.