Best Dive Bar

If St. Paul had a Cheers, it’d be Half Time Rec. The well-worn watering hole on Front Avenue is a place out of time. With Friday meat raffles, pull tabs, and pre-recession tap prices, it could exist anywhere or in any era, and it’d still be the first place you’d go for a burger and a beer. Take your dad here to celebrate his retirement. Take your cousin here to celebrate her 21st birthday. If you’re a human being with a mouth and a wallet, you’ll feel like you belong.

