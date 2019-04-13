Best Happy Hour (Late Night)

There’s nothing quite like a late-night vacation cocktail. It’s somehow doubly satisfying to wind down your day in vacation land with a drink in hand, still light years away from your everyday worries. Can’t get out of town just now? Hai Hai is the next best thing. In the verdant dining room of this northeast Minneapolis oasis, you’ll order up a cheap cocktail and transport yourself straight to southeast Asia. No one should go hungry on vacation—real or pretend—so dive in on the reduced price sticky rice, adobo pork ribs, and crispy rice salad. And you have to take advantage of the 10 p.m. to close time slot to get the Vietnamese “pizza” ($5.50)—grilled rice paper topped with egg, pork, scallions, aioli, and chili jam—only available during the later happy hour of the day.