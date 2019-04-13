Best Beer Selection in a Bar

Last year spelled the end for the downtown Grumpy’s on Washington Avenue (yay, more condos!), but the Northeast location continues to thrive as a destination for choosy beer nerds. Though it may look like a dingy hole in the wall, Grumpy’s has a carefully maintained tap list and tallboy selection, with rare infusions and casks rotating in with the standard dive-bar delights. Unlike some beer bars, Grumpy’s comes with zero ego. Here you can sit quietly in the glow of a neon Grain Belt sign and sip a fruited Belgian sour alongside an extra-crispy Heggies. It’s the way beer was meant to be enjoyed.