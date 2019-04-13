Best Gimmick

No, you probably don’t need another reason to shell out for specialty coffee instead of bringing it to the office from home. Sorry! It’s just that the drinks at Gray Fox, printed with patterns of fine espresso powder, are too cute to resist. The happy little trees dancing across the top of a Fox in the Woods Latte! The tiny lamb looking up at you from the foam of a star anise-infused Black Sheep! The strawberry-and-chocolate Marilyn Monroe, with a picture of everyone’s favorite blond bombshell! Their patented Ripple Maker printer makes your morning pick-me-up even pick-me-uppier. Our apologies to your soon-to-be-neglected travel mug.