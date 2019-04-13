Best Salad

“You probably won’t need to order the full salad unless you want leftovers,” we were warned the first time we dined at Geek Love—and boy, was that ever right. Nestled in the back of Moon Palace Books, this cafe crafts one heck of a satisfying salad. Take, for example, a romaine, radicchio, red onion, tomato, cucumber, chickpea, salami, parmesan, pepperoncini, and kalamata and sicilian olive combo. That’s a meal right there, not some half-hearted attempt at pleasing vegetable lovers! And the literary names—Beautiful Ruins, Fight Club, Sweet Valley High—might even make ordering a healthy lunch a little more fun.