Best State Fair Food

Minnesotans are usually pretty good at giving each other personal space, so what is our deal at the fair? Even at less crowded times, fellow fairgoers are right up in your face, their exuberance wiping out all boundaries. One solution: severe garlic breath. (This may not work in livestock barns.) This basket at the Ball Park, a venue marking its 20th fair this year, is full of crisp, salty, yummy thin-cut fries, smothered with enough chopped garlic to ward off a YA series’ worth of vampires. Wash it all down with a sugar-rimmed Lift Bridge Mini Donut Beer, and deploy your new weapon only when necessary.



Readers’ Choice: Original Cheese Curds

