Forager crowlers trade like baseball cards on the secondary market, and Pudding Goggles is like a Derek Jeter rookie card. A prize of the Rochester brewery’s irregular release schedule, Pudding Goggles is emblematic of what an imperial porter should be. Rich, viscous, and incredibly smooth for its 10.3% ABV, Forager adds to an idyllic profile by mixing in cinnamon and coconut. Then they let the beer sit in honey-soaked bourbon barrels until it’s thick enough to spread on toast. Is it a breakfast beer? A dessert beer? The answer is: both.

Readers’ Choice: Surly Furious