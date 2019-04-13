Best Restaurant Worth the Drive

Stillwater is the perfect distance for a daytime outing: close enough to not eat up all your waking hours, but far enough to offer a change of scenery. Should you find your stomach grumbling on this most sensible day trip, make your way downtown. There, you’ll happen upon Feller, nestled in the delightful boutique hotel Lora. The menu is billed as a “modern-day homage to hunters and gatherers,” with an emphasis on seasonality and local fare. In layman’s terms? Wild rice porridge, smoked trout, a bison burger, salad with pickled rhubarb, and a smoked pheasant pot pie. They’re open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, so no stressing about how to work in a meal at this new star of Stillwater.