Abstaining from booze shouldn’t mean settling for ice water or fountain pop. At Eat Street Social, bartenders mix craft sodas with the same care that’s taken with the alcoholic side of the menu. With ingredients like cherry bark vanilla bitters and molasses, each drink has a balance of flavors that makes it taste more like a cocktail than a Coke. There’s even a house version of a Shirley Temple concocted with a sophisticated blend of pomegranate, peppercorn, and thyme.