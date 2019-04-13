Best New Bar

“But Eastside isn’t a new bar!” you cry. And yes, you, with your eagle eyes and your mind like a steel trap, you are correct. Eastside Eat + Drink originally opened in 2015 in downtown Minneapolis. But last year, the menus were given a heavenly breath of new life, courtesy of Jamie Malone. The celebrated local chef, who also revamped and revived south Minneapolis’ Grand Cafe, swooped in to overhaul the food and drink program with a bit of old-school glamour and a lot of fun. (Eating shrimp cocktail and drinking boozy punch out of a golden swan? Yes, that feels right.) The name stayed the same, but this is an entirely new bar. Go introduce yourself.