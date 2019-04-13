Best Coffee Roaster

Where were you the first time you splurged on a bag of Dogwood Coffee beans and realized your life would never be the same? There’s no returning to Folgers once you’ve succumbed to the siren song of these shiny, stylish bags. Oh, the wonders that lie therein. If you’re not one for grinding and brewing at home, sample the majesty of these beans at the brand-new fourth Dogwood Cafe in the North Loop—a place so pretty you’ll never want to leave. The best part of waking up? That’s actually a honey-pistachio Spumoni Latte in your cup.