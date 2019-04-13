Best Dining Trend

At a growing number of Twin Cities restaurants, a meaningful mission is as much a part of the experience as the menu or decor. There’s All Square, the south Minneapolis sandwich shop that hires the formerly incarcerated and provides personal and professional development. Fig + Farro calls itself a “plant-based restaurant with a mission,” where you’ll learn about your carbon footprint and tuck into some seriously good vegan comfort food. Provision Community Restaurant is about to be the first full-service pay-what-you-can eatery in town (one of only a handful around the country), while Coffee Rehab—a safe, booze-free cafe that exists to support people in recovery—looks to land an address. A hearty thank you to all these folks for making it easier than ever to eat well while spending ethically.