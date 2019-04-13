Best Splurge

Coastal cities may be more accustomed to dinner prices like Demi’s, but Minnesota collectively gasped at the news that this Gavin Kaysen North Loop prix-fixe would set them back a minimum of $95 per person when it opened in February. We get it! This isn’t an everyday meal. Still, it’s nice to have the option to splurge when the occasion calls for it, and the splendor matches the price tag here: Everything from the custom tableware to the individualized service to the meticulously crafted and plated courses feels like something precious. When the evening calls for decadence, Demi delivers—and they haven’t had much trouble booking tables.

