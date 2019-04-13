You likely knew—and loved—his food before you ever knew his name. Daniel Del Prado was the executive chef behind your favorite dishes at Bar La Grassa and Burch Steak and Pizza before setting his own course with Martina in 2017 and then Colita in 2018. With his new ventures, Del Prado stepped into the limelight to be the face of some of the Twin Cities’ best dining. Martina, with its exceptional (and affordable) bar program and its Italian-Argentinian menu, brought another culinary hotspot to the Linden Hills neighborhood. With Colita, he conjured an upscale Latin barbecue experience with playful cocktails to match. After years working behind the burners for local food legend Isaac Becker, Del Prado is now a household name in his own right.