Best Wings

If you’re the kind of person who’s overwhelmed by too many choices, D-Spot is not the place for you. Everyone else: Welcome to wing heaven. Enter the unassuming strip mall doors, and begin perusing the double-sided, laminated menu. Realize you have more than 70 options. Salivate. Decide whether you want sweet, savory, hot, or ruin-your-next-three-days spicy. Chuckle over offerings like the peanut butter, chocolate, and sea salt “Reese’s” wings. Order. Don’t forget liquids: You’ll need them. Sit down. Watch as baskets of sizzling chicken go whizzing by. Salivate more. Rejoice as your quarry arrives, knowing that no matter what you went with, it’s going to be good (though feeling especially confident if you went for the spicy stuff: the War Hammer, or the green curry Incredible Hulk). Stuff yourself. Sigh. Wonder why you haven’t been making this trip to Oakdale more often.

