Best Place to Eat Out With Kids

Absorbing new information all the time is exhausting, so when the kids need a break as opposed to a learning experience or palate-challenger, take them to Cossetta’s Eatery and Pizzeria. The cafeteria-style setup is familiar, the sound level accommodates their excitement, and they get to choose from a selection of all their favorite foods: cheese pizza, cheese-filled pasta topped with more cheese, and cheese bread. (Adults will do just fine, too; there are plenty of traditional Italian options and more than a dozen salads, plus beer and wine.) Carry your trays up to the second level, with its expansive seating, including outdoor patio tables. If you play your cards right and avoid getting cannoli right away at the Eatery, you’ll be heading across the hall to Cossetta’s Pasticceria, where even more beautiful desserts, and an array of scratch-made gelato, await. You can even pop into Cossetta’s Market on your way out, if you’re running low on cheese. Or candy.