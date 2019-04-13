Best Korean Restaurant

Some of the most exciting food in the Twin Cities is coming out of a diner on Payne Avenue in St. Paul. For years, Eddie Wu of Cook St. Paul has brought diverse flavors—East Asian, Pacific Islander—to his classic American diner in the form of regular pop-ups (recently, the tantalizing Ono Hawaiian Plates). But the cuisine that kicked it all off was Korean, a cookery he learned as an apprentice at Sole Cafe, and it remains his passion and the primary influence here. Find it on the regular menu, in everything from the gochu fruit with chili flakes and the bi bim bop, to the Korean pancakes and the build-your-own juseyo bowl. Our favorite? The decidedly fun Mac & Chi, a kimchi-laced macaroni and cheese to drool over.

