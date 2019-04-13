Best New Restaurant

Best of
the Twin Cities
Starsky and Hutch. Thelma and Louise. Bill and Ted. Daniel and Marco. In 2017, chef Daniel Del Prado and beverage director Marco Zappia established themselves among the pantheon of all-time great duos when they opened the marvelous Martina in Linden Hills. Their follow-up collab, Colita, is a sequel that’s anything but a Bogus Journey. Cooked-to-order tortillas are handmade with Oaxacan corn each day before cradling tempura fried shrimp or lamb barbacoa tacos. The cocktails—mixed with house-fermented spirits and served in ways you’ve never seen before—have become a Twin Cities icon, Instagrammed as often as Spoonbridge and Cherry. You’ll never forget the lobster tostada piled with flying fish roe, nor the earthy but zesty wonder of a wild mushroom tlayuda. But while the food and drinks are seriously good, it never feels self-serious—just ask the rubber ducky winking up at you from your glass.
Readers’ Choice: In Bloom