Best Tacos

While the upscale wood-fired cuisine at Popol Vuh gets much of the (well-deserved) buzz, the tacos next door at Centro share the same quality ingredients, attention to detail, and overall scarfability. Meats—from chicken and chorizo to lamb and beef cheeks—are seasoned to perfection. Salsas are bold. In fact, we can’t stop thinking about the peanut salsa atop the cured cactus taco, which comes loaded with a satisfying helping of mushrooms, kale, and caramelized onions. Add a plate of papas chingonas—roasted potatoes with chipotle mayo and cotija cheese—and it’s a real fine meal.

Readers’ Choice: Taco Cat