Best Delicatessen

Cecil’s has been around since 1949, and at a deli with that kind of staying power, you can’t go wrong. The no-frills sit-down area has the old-school charm of a true diner. Go for the latkes: They’re generously sized, with a wonderful ratio of tender, starchy goodness to dark, crisp crust. Next, dive into the Reuben menu—yes, folks, there’s a whole menu for Reubens—and don’t come up for air until the last bit of sauerkraut has been sopped off your plate. Before you leave, the array of fresh meats and beautiful breads will cry out to you, asking you to make your own unique sandwiches at home. Take some cream soda, spicy mustard, and a jar of pickles with you for the road.