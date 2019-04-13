Best Doughnuts

Cardigan Donuts is a skyway gem where simple classics get a twist of complexity thanks to their yeast-raised dough. The old fashioned, dense and hardy, is made for black coffee. The French cruller is what the cronut wishes it was: sweet and airy like a glazed doughnut, buttery and layered like a pastry. The bourbon apple fritter is comfort food for apple pie lovers, while the vanilla coconut bar somehow manages not to be cloyingly sweet. Don’t be afraid to try the specials; we’ve never come across a dud.

