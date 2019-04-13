Walk right in and get in line, because this corner coffee shop has climbed from relative obscurity to rampant popularity in practically no time. That’s in part due to its Instagram, which provides those scrolling with a feast for the eyes before they ever set foot through the door. Rainbow peppermint lattes—no two alike—are a glowing, candy-colored dream. The oversized marshmallow roasting like a sugary pig on a spit above a swirling s’mores latte is a winking promise that playing with your food is acceptable. But it’s not all edible gold and candied violets. One sip of each signature drink—wonderful lavender-matcha-pistachio concoctions and spicy honey-and-cayenne Bee Stings—proves there’s more to Astoria than what meets the eye.