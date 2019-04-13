Best Steak

Current culinary trends are enough to strike fear into the heart of any father. Small plates. Veggie-forward. Fast-casual. Vegan. Dad needn’t worry: In downtown Minneapolis, there exists a bourbon, beer, and beef haven where he—and meat lovers of any age and gender—will feel right at home. Butcher & the Boar is an all-out protein wonderland: smoky filet mignon, a honking hunk of New York strip steak that’s been aged for 40 days, Wagyu ribeye with fat undulating across its surface like a meaty topographical map. Go ahead: Indulge your carnivorous side. You can always eat a carrot stick tomorrow.



