Best Burger

If you got a Big Mac as your starter Pokémon and raised it lovingly, battling from Pallet Town to Palate Town to become the top trainer, your level-100 pocket monster would be the Bull’s Horn Burger. “It’s perfect, no changes,” the menu crows, and that bossy scrap of paper ain’t lyin’. It’s a beefy patty sandwiched inside a grilled, buttery bun. It’s smeared with a delightfully tangy “special sauce.” It’s the first time in recorded history we’ve been excited about shredded iceberg lettuce. Plus, unlike many of the city’s canonical Best Burgers, it’s not a wallet-deflater: This meaty marvel is just $8.75. (If you’re some kind of fancypants, you are permitted to add house-made American for a dollar, or throw bacon on there for an extra buck-fifty.)

Readers’ Choice: Matt’s Bar