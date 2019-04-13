comScore
City Pages

Best of

the Twin Cities

Best Burger

Bull's Horn

If you got a Big Mac as your starter Pokémon and raised it lovingly, battling from Pallet Town to Palate Town to become the top trainer, your level-100 pocket monster would be the Bull’s Horn Burger. “It’s perfect, no changes,” the menu crows, and that bossy scrap of paper ain’t lyin’. It’s a beefy patty sandwiched inside a grilled, buttery bun. It’s smeared with a delightfully tangy “special sauce.” It’s the first time in recorded history we’ve been excited about shredded iceberg lettuce. Plus, unlike many of the city’s canonical Best Burgers, it’s not a wallet-deflater: This meaty marvel is just $8.75. (If you’re some kind of fancypants, you are permitted to add house-made American for a dollar, or throw bacon on there for an extra buck-fifty.)

Readers’ Choice: Matt’s Bar

More awards from this winner

Best Neighborhood Bar in Minneapolis (2018) Bull's Horn

Best Jukebox (2018) Bull's Horn Food & Drink

More 2019 Food and Drink awards

Best Bagels Meyvn

Best Doughnuts Cardigan Donuts

Best Bakery Aki's BreadHaus

Best Diner Mickey's Diner

Best Breakfast Band Box Diner

Best Brunch Kado no Mise

Best Pancakes Swedish Pancakes at Taste of Scandinavia

Best Coffee Shop Angry Catfish Bicycle Shop and Coffee Bar

Best Cafe Cafe Astoria

Best Coffee Roaster Dogwood Coffee Co.

Best Hangover Cure Quang Restaurant's Iced Coffee + Back to Sleep

Best Gimmick Gray Fox's Espresso Ink Printer

Best Tea Shop Sencha Uptown

Best Party Bar Seventh Street Truck Park

Best Bar Trend Self-policing

Best Mocktails Eat Street Social

Best Cocktails Young Joni (and the Back Bar)

Best Bloody Mary The Bird

Best Martini Lobby Bar at the Saint Paul Hotel

Best Margarita Tinto Kitchen

Best Speakeasy The Velveteen

Best Ice Bar The Lexington

Best Sports Bar Bar Luchador

Best Neighborhood Bar in Minneapolis 331 Club

Best Neighborhood Bar in St. Paul Brunson's Pub

Best New Bar Eastside Eat + Drink

Best Pub Brit's Pub

Best Dive Bar Half Time Rec

Best Wine Bar Terzo

Best Bartender Jonathan Janssen, Lat14 (and Gori Gori Peku)

Best Beer Selection in a Bar Grumpy's Northeast

Best New Brewery Ursa Minor

Best Suburban Brewery Junkyard Brewing

Best Brewery Wild Mind Artisan Ales

Best Beer Forager Pudding Goggles

Best Beer (Limited Release) Tin Whiskers Nut Goodie Porter

Best Taproom Bauhaus Brew Labs

Best Beer Trend Pastry Stouts

Best Distillery Lawless Distilling Company

Best Liquor Store Elevated Beer Wine & Spirits

Best Cheap Eats Boludo Empanadas

Best Happy Hour (After Work) Murray's

Best Happy Hour (Late Night) Hai Hai

Best Late Night Eats Taqueria La Hacienda

Best Drunk Food Mesa Pizza Dinkytown

Best Dining Trend Dining that does good

Best Airport Eats Surdyk's Flights

Best Skyway Eats Walkin' Dog

Best Pop-Up Onyx Culinary Collective

Best State Fair Food Garlic Fries at the Ball Park Cafe

Best Food Truck Potter's Pasties

Best Lunch Naf Naf Grill

Best Patio W.A. Frost and Company

Best-Kept Secret Russian Tea House

Best Bar Food The Lowbrow

Best Tacos Centro

Best Barbecue Animales Barbeque Co.

Best Sandwich Hi-Lo Diner Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Best Hot Dog TILT Pinball Bar

Best Steak Butcher & the Boar

Best Fried Chicken 4 Bells

Best Wings D-Spot

Best Pizza Surly Pizza Upstairs

Best Fries Meritage

Best Salad Geek Love Cafe

Best Pho Pho 79

Best Ramen Moto-i

Best Sushi Kyatchi

Best Seafood Smack Shack

Best Dessert Thirsty Whale Bakery

Best Ice Cream Sweet Science

Best Chocolate Mademoiselle Miel

Best Mexican Restaurant Taqueria Victor Hugo

Best Ethiopian Restaurant The Red Sea

Best Indian Restaurant Gorkha Palace

Best Chinese Restaurant Tea House

Best Korean Restaurant Cook St. Paul

Best Vietnamese Restaurant Pho Tau Bay

Best Thai Restaurant Ruam Mit Thai

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant Khyber Pass Café

Best Italian Restaurant Hyacinth

Best Mediterranean Restaurant The Naughty Greek

Best Prix Fixe Menu Tongue in Cheek

Best Fine Dining Popol Vuh

Best Chef Daniel Del Prado

Best Service Mucci's Italian

Best Splurge Demi

Best Restaurant in Minneapolis Martina

Best Restaurant in St. Paul In Bloom

Best Transformation Mufuletta --> Nico's Taco Bar on Como

Best New Restaurant Colita

Best Restaurant in the 'Burbs Jensen's Cafe

Best Restaurant Worth the Drive Feller

Best Place to Eat Out With Kids Cossetta's

Best Restaurant for Romance La Grolla

Best Restaurant for a First Date Bryant-Lake Bowl

Best Restaurant to Take Out-Of-Towners Keg & Case

Best View Prohibition

Best Gluten-Free Menu Hola Arepa

Best Vegetarian Namaste Cafe

Best Vegan Seed Cafe

Best Delicatessen Cecil's Deli

Best Neighborhood Grocery North Market

Best International Grocery Store Shuang Hur

Best Farmers Market St. Paul Farmers Market

Best Cookbook Soo Fariista/Come Sit Down: A Somali American Cookbook by Wariyaa