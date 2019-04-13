Best Restaurant for a First Date

First dates are awkward enough no matter where you’re grabbing a drink… why not lean in and pair it with dorky bowling shoes? The menu at Bryant-Lake Bowl is made up of crowd-pleasing fare for everyone from burger lovers to health nuts, with options like a barbecue pulled pork and a quinoa bowl. Tasty as it is, you might want to return solo for the excellent, onion and garlic aioli-laden “Bad Breath Burger” if a first kiss is in the cards… of course, if things aren’t going well, it might be just the deterrent you need. Wrap up on the lanes—especially during Monday’s Cheap Date Night, when $28 gets you two entrees, a bottle of wine or two tap beers, and a round of bowling. Figuring out how to keep score by hand will be another bonding experience.