We should probably label this one “Best Pubs” plural if we’re going to give it to Brit’s, such is the breadth of its offerings. Lawn bowling outdoors when it’s nice out; a cramped side room perfect for a loud, tense Saturday afternoon soccer or rugby event; an-oft packed, high-ceilinged main room; a decidedly more chill upstairs; yet another spacious upstairs barroom. If you can’t find your place at Brit’s, you can’t find your place in downtown Minneapolis. This being Nicollet Mall, there may be douchebags, sure—but you will be fortified by a fatty English food menu and appropriate drink. Try on a stiff upper lip. It’s always worked for the Brits.