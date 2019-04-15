Best Cheap Eats

At Boludo, the wee pocket of a restaurant nestled between Finer Meats butcher shop and Nighthawks diner on Nicollet Avenue, the $8 in your billfold will buy you two golden, flaky empanadas stuffed with your choice of ham and cheese, spinach and cheese, beef picadillo, creamed leeks and gorgonzola, or chicken and peppers. They’re cheap, they’re filling, they’re a grab-and-go breeze, and they’re made by veritable dough master and Argentina native Facundo De Fraia. Got time to sit and eat? Snag a table (if one’s available; there are roughly 20 seats) and try the Faina Completa: a hearty chickpea pancake topped with cheese, onion, and chimichurri and served with a small green salad. It’ll set you back just $7.