Best Taproom

Gemütlichkeit got a facelift last year when Bauhaus Brew Labs finished up the renovations to their already class-leading taproom. Not only did Bauhaus streamline their tap system and menu signage, but they also upgraded their lighting and added much-welcomed table service. All this combined with the free arcade games and open-air post-industrial patio. Whether they’re hosting the Pupper Bowl, independent wrestling, or a six-year-old’s birthday party, you can bet the Bauhaus crew is putting on the most accessible good time out of any brewery in Minnesota.

Readers’ Choice: Surly Brewing Co.