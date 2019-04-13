Best Sports Bar

Bar Luchador is more Monday Night Raw than Monday Night Football, and that’s what makes this pro-wrestling-themed bar worth seeking out. In its three years in Stadium Village, Luchador has become a sports entertainment Mecca, but you’re just as likely to catch a Gophers home game or NBA playoff matchup on screens. You’ll have to enjoy the game and your tray of Indie Smark Pork Nachos while an oafish masked wrestler snarls at you from the wall, but you don’t go to Luch for standard-issue game day. Ditch the high-fiving jock dads and relive the Attitude Era here with your fellow sports fans.



