Best Breakfast

At Band Box, breakfast is a state of mind that lasts all day. Belly up to the diner’s vintage counter and clutch of stools, and giggle as you watch the pancakes flying from the griddle struggle to fit within the confines of a dinner plate. Then, witness chef-owner Brad Ptacek’s $7 pièce de résistance, “Ze French Lil Buddy,” which solves that savory-vs.-sweet dilemma with eggs, cheese, and sausage sandwiched between French toast, speared with a pink plastic sword, and dusted with powdered sugar. He’s not unconvinced it inspired the McGriddle, and neither are we.

Readers’ Choice: Keys Café & Bakery