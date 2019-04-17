Best Barbecue

The history of Southern barbecue is one of pits and parking lots; even today you’ll find some of the region’s best at unassuming shacks on dusty farm roads or slowly smoking in the back of an old truck. What we’re saying is: It makes sense that the current undisputed champ of the Twin Cities’ barbecue game is Animales Barbeque Co., the colorful trailer that spends its weekends parked behind Able Brewing. It’s actually a good thing this meaty operation runs only Thursday through Sunday, because the ribs and the pork belly and the sausages (ahem, “hot guts”) are so good you’ll want to eat them every damn day. And that’s to say nothing of the cartoonishly large Meat Tornado, a burger special with beef, ribbons of bacon, rib ends, an absolute flood of cheese, and sugar-cured jalapeños ensuring it boasts flavors as big as it is tall. Which… might be about eight inches.

