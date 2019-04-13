Best Coffee Shop

Angry Catfish is a beautiful mullet of a place: business in the front (a coffee shop where folks on laptops suck down seriously good coffee and tea), party in the back (a bike shop where you’ll quickly spend all your money on fun/functional accessories). We love ’em both, but we’re here to talk coffee—and oh, does AC do coffee well. Kickin’ cold brew? Check. Lovely pour-overs? Check. Unforgettable seasonal drinks like a pale blue latte with butterfly pea flower, its layered pastel hues looking like a western mountain range at dusk? Yeah. Check and mate.

