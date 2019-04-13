Best Bakery

Mornings at the farmers market are proof: Humans don’t have enough hands. You need one for your coffee, one for your list, one for your tote bag, another to check your phone—and, if you’re at a few local markets, at least one clutching something from Aki’s BreadHaus. As suckers for all things savory, we recommend the pretzels (duh) and the palm-sized brötchen breakfast rolls, but if sweets are your style, the cinnamon sticks and cookies can’t miss. Of course, you can always stop by the storefront in Northeast, too: There’s no better low-key weeknight dinner than a sandwich on Aki’s hearty German bread paired with one of the crowlers you just snatched from Fair State a few short steps away.