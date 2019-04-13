Best Fried Chicken

Hello there. Have you heard the good news? That 4 Bells brought back its Southern Fried Chicken? It’s true: 4 Bells brought back its Southern Fried Chicken. Corner Table founding chef-owner Scott Pampuch just took over the kitchen at this Loring Park seafood spot, imbuing the menu with a little more fun and a lot more influences from south of the Mason-Dixon line. And oh, that chicken. Served with honey lavender butter, a pair of sauces (Delta & Nashville Hot Honey), plus a biscuit and pickles (natch), it’s the kind of platter that’ll have northerners saying “y’all” and dusting off their cowboy boots. You might even find yourself cheering for the Titans. (Too far?)

